Okorocha’s First Son Collapses, Rushed To London For Treatment

Aham Okorocha, the first son of Imo State State Governor, Rochas Okorocha is presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in London. It was gathered that Ahem collapsed in the week of Christmas and immediately flown abroad for treatment.

The ailment is yet to be disclosed.

The absence of the Governor during the South East Zonal Meeting of his party, All Progressives Party, APC raised some questions concerning his whereabouts. It was confirmed that Governor and his wife, Nkechi accompanied the son to London for treatment.

Answering the case of his absence, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu confirmed the news. He said : “I had informed Governor Okorocha of this meeting and he had promised to be here.

“The governor however, called me back days after our conversation to explain that his son had taken ill and he will be taking him to London for treatment, and, as such, would not be able to attend the meeting. We pray that his son recovers quickly.”

