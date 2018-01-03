Okpekpe Road Race 2018 Date Announced – See Here!!

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has confirmed that the 2018 Okpekpe International Road Race will hold on May 12th. Okpekpe 10-km race has been listed by the IAAF as one of the 10 Silver Label races to hold in the first half of 2018. The athletics body recently elevated the race which holds […]

