Okpotu makes CHAN squad, Olatunbosun dropped – The Punch

Okpotu makes CHAN squad, Olatunbosun dropped

The Punch

Team captain and goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, attacking midfielder Rabiu Aliu and Lobi Stars powerful striker Anthony Okpotu are among the high-profile names that made coach Salisu Yusuf's 23-man list for the 5th African Nations Championship scheduled …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest