 Olabisi Onabanjo University 2017/2018 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Olabisi Onabanjo University 2017/2018 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced.

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, OOU, the geneeal pulic, parents and guidands andall newl admitted students that the 2017/2018 matriculation date has been announced All newly admitted students are to note that the OOU orientation programme has been slated to hold on Monday, 8th January to Tuesday, 9th January, 2018. While, The Olabisi Onabanjo University …

The post Olabisi Onabanjo University 2017/2018 Matriculation Ceremony Date Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.