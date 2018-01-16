Olakunle Churchill Stops The Release Of Linda Ikeji’s TV Reality Show Featuring His Son

The marital drama between nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh and her ex- husband, Olakunle Churchill has taken another dimension as Churchill has filed a Suit at the family court of the Lagos State Magistrate court.

The Court has ordered that the TV Reality Show called “King Tonto” being produced by Linda Ikeji Media Limited and featuring King Andre cannot be released or aired.

This is said to be the first step to be taken by Mr. Churchill towards protecting his son’s rights as captured under the Child Rights Law of Lagos State.

Mr Churchill is of the opinion that featuring King in such a production is solely to exploit his son for financial gain, expose the life and times of the little boy at a period when he cannot make a decision for himself.

Below are the statement of the court case as released by Dr Olakunle:

