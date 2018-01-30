Olamide loses mother on son’s birthday – Vanguard
Vanguard
Olamide loses mother on son's birthday
Just few hours after he celebrated his son's birthday, YBNL Boss, Olamide has been bereaved as he lost his mother to the cold hands of death. Olamide. Recall that the “science student” crooner, had earlier penned a birthday message to his son, which …
