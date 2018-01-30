Olamide loses Mum 💔

Nigerian superstar Olamide lost his mother today. The details of her death are unclear at the moment but the rapper who lost his father a few years ago, shared the news on his Instagram page with the caption “🕯🕯🕯🕯🕯 Orisa bi iya o si 💔💔💔💔💔” We sympathize with Olamide at this trying time and pray […]

The post Olamide loses Mum 💔 appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

