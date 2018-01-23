Olamide speaks against drug abuse as critics bash ‘Science Student’ – The Nation Newspaper
Olamide speaks against drug abuse as critics bash 'Science Student'
The Nation Newspaper
Despite the fact that some people have dissed his new and trending song, 'Science Student,' saying it promotes the use of hard drugs, hip hop act Olamide has called on all to support the fight against drug abuse. He took to his Instagram page to …
Video: Olamide Breaks Down True Meaning Of ”Science Student”
“It doesn't have anything to do with promoting drugs” – Olamide further clarifies #ScienceStudent Lyrics | WATCH
