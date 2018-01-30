 Olamide’s mother dies on her grandson’s birthday | Nigeria Today
Olamide’s mother dies on her grandson’s birthday

Nigerian rapper, Olamide lost his mother on Tuesday. Olamide’s mother died on her grandson’s birthday. The YBNL CEO earlier today celebrated his son, Batifeori Maximiliano Adedeji’s third birthday. He wrote on his Instagram page, “Happy birthday, Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji, more life young King, from Dad, your best pal.” And about 4 hours after, the “science […]

