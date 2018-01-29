Old people like me, cannot define the future for Nigeria – El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai says old people like him cannot define the future for Nigerian youth below the age of 40, saying what young women and our people see is completely different from what old people see.

He disclosed this when he explained one of the recommendations of the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring; devolution of power on Sunday politics, a programme on Channels television.

El-Rufai noted that President Muhammadu Buhari was very excited with the committee’s recommendation and was very pleased and looking forward to the party officially transmitting it to him for necessary action.

He said President Buhari was not concerned about his personal power,but was concerned about Nigeria making progress.

“If giving up power will make Nigeria progress, he will give all of it up. Not just part of it but all of it. This is the real Buhari that many people don’t know.” He said

El-Rufai said the APC true federalism committee differs from other confabs in at least two ways; first, previous confabs were conclaves of the elite.

He said the government picks who goes there, they decide who participates, and it is mostly old people with a sprinkle of a few women. But the APC committee opened the space for everyone.

“More than one-third of the membership of our committee were women. More than a quarter of the membership were young people, below the age of 40.

“It was a very broad range of consultation. Many opposition figures have expressed support for the report. We have proposed more than 20 alterations to the constitution. Everything we did is in the best interest of Nigeria.

“So, this is the first time that a platform has been given to young people and women and those that are vulnerable to give their voices to what shape of the federation they want to see”

