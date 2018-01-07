Olympiakos Agree Deal To Re-sign Kevin Mirrallas From Everton

Kevin Mirrallas has agreed to join Olympiakos on loan till the end of the season.

Everton will receive a loan fee, but the Greek club have no option to buy at the end of the term.

Personal terms have been agreed and the Belgian is due to arrive in Athens today.

Mirallas, who was also wanted by Galatasaray , has not featured in a matchday squad since the arrival of Sam Allardyce in November

Mirallas helped Olympiakos win the Greek title in 2011 and 2012 with 34 goals in 71 games in his first spell.

He has 59 caps for Belgium and will hope to be part of their squad for this summer’s World Cup.

