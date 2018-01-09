Olympics on the agenda as North and South Korea hold rare talks – NBCNews.com
NBCNews.com
Olympics on the agenda as North and South Korea hold rare talks
SEOUL, South Korea — The first high-level talks between North and South Korea in more than two years will use the subject of the upcoming Winter Olympics as an off-ramp for discussions about other issues, according to experts. The summit started …
