 Omawumi & baby daddy set traditional wedding date – Pulse Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omawumi & baby daddy set traditional wedding date – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

Omawumi & baby daddy set traditional wedding date
Pulse Nigeria
Omawumi and Tosin Yusuf will have their traditional wedding in Delta state, three years after their court wedding. Published: 08.01.2018; Ayoola Adetayo. Print; eMail · Omawumi and baby daddy set traditional wedding date play. Omawumi, baby daddy set
Omawunmi set for traditional wedding after 3 yearsTheNewsGuru
Singer Omawumi's grand traditional wedding to hold this weekend (details)Gistmaster (blog)
Omawumi To Hold Her Traditional Wedding This WeekendNaija News

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.