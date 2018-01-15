 Omawumi Wedding News, Omawumi Traditional Photos, Videos Today – Nigeria News (satire) (press release) (blog) | Nigeria Today
Omawumi Wedding News, Omawumi Traditional Photos, Videos Today – Nigeria News (satire) (press release) (blog)

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment


Omawumi Wedding News, Omawumi Traditional Photos, Videos Today
Few days ago, there was a viral report that 'If you ask me' crooner, Omawumi will be tying the nuptial knot traditionally today with her husband, Tosin Yusuf, who she already has two kids with at her hometown in Delta State. omawumi traditional wedding
