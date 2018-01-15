Omawumi Wedding News, Omawumi Traditional Photos, Videos Today – Nigeria News (satire) (press release) (blog)

Omawumi Wedding News, Omawumi Traditional Photos, Videos Today

Few days ago, there was a viral report that 'If you ask me' crooner, Omawumi will be tying the nuptial knot traditionally today with her husband, Tosin Yusuf, who she already has two kids with at her hometown in Delta State. omawumi traditional wedding …
Pictures From The Traditional Wedding Of Omawumi
