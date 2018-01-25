Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament will be played on Thursday 25th January at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Jack Singh Brar Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia 7:20 AM Brandon Stone Joakim Lagergren Jamie Elson 7:30 AM Scott Hend Jeunghun Wang Darren Fichardt 7:40 AM Grégory Bourdy Ryan Fox Matthew Southgate 7:50 AM Joost Luiten Trevor Immelman Graeme Storm 8:00 AM David Drysdale Mikko Korhonen Jorge Campillo 8:10 AM Phachara Khongwatmai Mike Lorenzo-Vera Connor Syme 8:20 AM Austin Connelly Mikko Ilonen Maximilian Kieffer 8:30 AM Gavin Green Callum Shinkwin Anthony Wall 8:40 AM Richie Ramsay Jamie Donaldson Pablo Larrazábal 8:50 AM Richard Bland Grégory Havret Nacho Elvira 11:30 AM Jason Norris Haydn Porteous Renato Paratore 11:40 AM Robert Rock Carlos Pigem Lasse Jensen 11:50 AM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Alexander Levy 12:00 PM Ernie Els Thomas Bjørn Colin Montgomerie 12:10 PM Ian Poulter Lee Westwood Danny Willett 12:20 PM Sergio Garcia Henrik Stenson Rory Mcilroy 12:30 PM Thomas Pieters Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez 12:40 PM Fabrizio Zanotti Kiradech Aphibarnrat Chris Wood 12:50 PM Stephen Gallacher Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston 1:00 PM Sam Horsfield Sean Crocker Rayhan Thomas (AM) 1:10 PM Lee Slattery David Lipsky Eddie Pepperell 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Andrew Dodt Benjamin Hebert Ahmed Marjan 7:20 AM Henric Sturehed Todd Clements (AM) Darren Clarke 7:30 AM Thongchai Jaidee James Morrison Wade Ormsby 7:40 AM Jordan Smith Paul Dunne Dylan Frittelli 7:50 AM Bernd Wiesberger Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher 8:00 AM Tyrrell Hatton Branden Grace Matthew Fitzpatrick 8:10 AM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer Louis Oosthuizen 8:20 AM Byeong Hun An Hideto Tanihara Miguel Ángel Jiménez 8:30 AM Haotong Li Scott Jamieson Graeme Mcdowell 8:40 AM Søren Kjeldsen Ashun Wu Luke Joy 8:50 AM Alejandro Cañizares Nicolas Colsaerts Jason Scrivener 11:30 AM Daniel Brooks Paul Waring Daan Huizing 11:40 AM S.S.P. Chawrasia Shubhankar Sharma Romain Wattel 11:50 AM Dean Burmester Chris Paisley Marcus Fraser 12:00 PM George Coetzee Richard Sterne Zander Lombard 12:10 PM Thomas Detry Alexander Björk Marcel Siem 12:20 PM Brett Rumford Matteo Manassero Sam Brazel 12:30 PM Chris Hanson Nino Bertasio Matt Wallace 12:40 PM Alvaro Quiros Adrian Otaegui Andres Romero 12:50 PM Soomin Lee Edoardo Molinari Kristoffer Broberg Peter Hanson 1:00 PM Marc Warren Oliver Fisher David Horsey 1:10 PM Daniel Im Ashley Chesters Matthieu Pavon

