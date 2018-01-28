Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – 2018 Round 4 Player Pairings
The 4th round of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be played on Sunday 28th January at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:18 am.
The final tee slot of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament is at 12:43 pm and features Haotong Li and Rory Mcilroy.
Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 4 Tee Times
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Emirates Golf Club.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:18 AM
|Matthieu Pavon
|vs.
|Daan Huizing
|7:27 AM
|Lee Slattery
|vs.
|Richard Sterne
|7:36 AM
|Daniel Im
|vs.
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|7:45 AM
|Stephen Gallacher
|vs.
|Todd Clements (AM)
|7:54 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|vs.
|Mikko Korhonen
|8:03 AM
|Thomas Pieters
|vs.
|Romain Wattel
|8:12 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs.
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|8:21 AM
|Gavin Green
|vs.
|Shubhankar Sharma
|8:30 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|vs.
|Richie Ramsay
|8:39 AM
|Nino Bertasio
|vs.
|Matt Wallace
|8:53 AM
|Scott Jamieson
|vs.
|Anthony Wall
|9:02 AM
|Robert Karlsson
|vs.
|Ross Fisher
|9:11 AM
|Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Matthew Southgate
|9:20 AM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|vs.
|Andres Romero
|9:29 AM
|Chris Hanson
|vs.
|Jamie Donaldson
|9:38 AM
|Ashley Chesters
|vs.
|Trevor Immelman
|9:47 AM
|Jason Scrivener
|vs.
|Maximilian Kieffer
|9:56 AM
|Sam Brazel
|vs.
|Ashun Wu
|10:05 AM
|Grégory Havret
|vs.
|Alejandro Cañizares
|10:14 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|vs.
|Sergio Garcia
|10:28 AM
|Dean Burmester
|vs.
|Pat Perez
|10:37 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|vs.
|Scott Hend
|10:46 AM
|Byeong Hun An
|vs.
|Henrik Stenson
|10:55 AM
|Brett Rumford
|vs.
|Andrew Dodt
|11:04 AM
|Martin Kaymer
|vs.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|11:13 AM
|Lasse Jensen
|vs.
|Alexander Björk
|11:22 AM
|Thomas Aiken
|vs.
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|11:31 AM
|Thomas Detry
|vs.
|Ian Poulter
|11:40 AM
|Branden Grace
|vs.
|Chris Paisley
|11:54 AM
|Jeunghun Wang
|vs.
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:03 PM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|vs.
|David Lipsky
|12:13 PM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|vs.
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:23 PM
|Andy Sullivan
|vs.
|David Horsey
|12:33 PM
|Haydn Porteous
|vs.
|Alexander Levy
|12:43 PM
|Haotong Li
|vs.
|Rory Mcilroy
