Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – 2018 Round 4 Player Pairings

The 4th round of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be played on Sunday 28th January at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:18 am.

The final tee slot of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 golf tournament is at 12:43 pm and features Haotong Li and Rory Mcilroy.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 4 Tee Times

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 2018 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Emirates Golf Club.

Tee Time Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:18 AM Matthieu Pavon vs. Daan Huizing 7:27 AM Lee Slattery vs. Richard Sterne 7:36 AM Daniel Im vs. Phachara Khongwatmai 7:45 AM Stephen Gallacher vs. Todd Clements (AM) 7:54 AM Lucas Bjerregaard vs. Mikko Korhonen 8:03 AM Thomas Pieters vs. Romain Wattel 8:12 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. Kiradech Aphibarnrat 8:21 AM Gavin Green vs. Shubhankar Sharma 8:30 AM Adrian Otaegui vs. Richie Ramsay 8:39 AM Nino Bertasio vs. Matt Wallace 8:53 AM Scott Jamieson vs. Anthony Wall 9:02 AM Robert Karlsson vs. Ross Fisher 9:11 AM Andrew Johnston vs. Matthew Southgate 9:20 AM Bernd Wiesberger vs. Andres Romero 9:29 AM Chris Hanson vs. Jamie Donaldson 9:38 AM Ashley Chesters vs. Trevor Immelman 9:47 AM Jason Scrivener vs. Maximilian Kieffer 9:56 AM Sam Brazel vs. Ashun Wu 10:05 AM Grégory Havret vs. Alejandro Cañizares 10:14 AM Edoardo Molinari vs. Sergio Garcia 10:28 AM Dean Burmester vs. Pat Perez 10:37 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Scott Hend 10:46 AM Byeong Hun An vs. Henrik Stenson 10:55 AM Brett Rumford vs. Andrew Dodt 11:04 AM Martin Kaymer vs. Tommy Fleetwood 11:13 AM Lasse Jensen vs. Alexander Björk 11:22 AM Thomas Aiken vs. Miguel Ángel Jiménez 11:31 AM Thomas Detry vs. Ian Poulter 11:40 AM Branden Grace vs. Chris Paisley 11:54 AM Jeunghun Wang vs. Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:03 PM Thorbjørn Olesen vs. David Lipsky 12:13 PM Tyrrell Hatton vs. Dylan Frittelli 12:23 PM Andy Sullivan vs. David Horsey 12:33 PM Haydn Porteous vs. Alexander Levy 12:43 PM Haotong Li vs. Rory Mcilroy

The post Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – 2018 Round 4 Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

