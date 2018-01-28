Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday 27th January. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 11:00 am local time.

The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 24 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Phachara Khongwatmai is paired with Mikko Korhonen and Todd Clements (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:50 pm.

2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 3 Tee Times

The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Time Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 11:00 AM Andy Sullivan Martin Kaymer 11:10 AM Scott Hend Bernd Wiesberger 11:20 AM Edoardo Molinari Sergio Garcia Dean Burmester 11:30 AM Tyrrell Hatton Ashun Wu Anthony Wall 11:40 AM Andrew Dodt Dylan Frittelli Matthew Southgate 11:50 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Andrew Johnston David Lipsky 12:00 PM Alejandro Cañizares Matt Wallace Trevor Immelman 12:10 PM Jeunghun Wang Henrik Stenson Thomas Detry 12:20 PM Haydn Porteous Alexander Levy Chris Paisley 12:30 PM Thomas Aiken Miguel Ángel Jiménez David Horsey 12:40 PM Lasse Jensen Alexander Björk Branden Grace 12:50 PM Haotong Li Jamie Donaldson Rory Mcilroy 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 11:00 AM Chris Hanson Nicolas Colsaerts Andres Romero 11:10 AM Sam Brazel Tommy Fleetwood Pat Perez 11:20 AM Brett Rumford Richard Sterne Ian Poulter 11:30 AM Grégory Havret Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma 11:40 AM Gavin Green Maximilian Kieffer Scott Jamieson 11:50 AM Mikko Ilonen Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher 12:00 PM Daniel Im Lee Slattery Ashley Chesters 12:10 PM Stephen Gallacher Matthieu Pavon Kiradech Aphibarnrat 12:20 PM Adrian Otaegui Nino Bertasio Thomas Pieters 12:30 PM Lucas Bjerregaard Robert Karlsson Romain Wattel 12:40 PM Richie Ramsay Byeong Hun An Daan Huizing 12:50 PM Phachara Khongwatmai Mikko Korhonen Todd Clements (AM)

