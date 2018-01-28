Omega Dubai Desert Classic Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings
Round 3 of the 2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic will be hosted at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday 27th January. The Omega Dubai Desert Classic round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 11:00 am local time.
The 71 players who made the cut, which was set at 24 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Phachara Khongwatmai is paired with Mikko Korhonen and Todd Clements (AM) in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:50 pm.
2018 Omega Dubai Desert Classic Round 3 Tee Times
The Omega Dubai Desert Classic 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|11:00 AM
|Andy Sullivan
|Martin Kaymer
|11:10 AM
|Scott Hend
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11:20 AM
|Edoardo Molinari
|Sergio Garcia
|Dean Burmester
|11:30 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Ashun Wu
|Anthony Wall
|11:40 AM
|Andrew Dodt
|Dylan Frittelli
|Matthew Southgate
|11:50 AM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Andrew Johnston
|David Lipsky
|12:00 PM
|Alejandro Cañizares
|Matt Wallace
|Trevor Immelman
|12:10 PM
|Jeunghun Wang
|Henrik Stenson
|Thomas Detry
|12:20 PM
|Haydn Porteous
|Alexander Levy
|Chris Paisley
|12:30 PM
|Thomas Aiken
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|David Horsey
|12:40 PM
|Lasse Jensen
|Alexander Björk
|Branden Grace
|12:50 PM
|Haotong Li
|Jamie Donaldson
|Rory Mcilroy
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|11:00 AM
|Chris Hanson
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Andres Romero
|11:10 AM
|Sam Brazel
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Pat Perez
|11:20 AM
|Brett Rumford
|Richard Sterne
|Ian Poulter
|11:30 AM
|Grégory Havret
|Jason Scrivener
|Shubhankar Sharma
|11:40 AM
|Gavin Green
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Scott Jamieson
|11:50 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Ross Fisher
|12:00 PM
|Daniel Im
|Lee Slattery
|Ashley Chesters
|12:10 PM
|Stephen Gallacher
|Matthieu Pavon
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|12:20 PM
|Adrian Otaegui
|Nino Bertasio
|Thomas Pieters
|12:30 PM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|Robert Karlsson
|Romain Wattel
|12:40 PM
|Richie Ramsay
|Byeong Hun An
|Daan Huizing
|12:50 PM
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Mikko Korhonen
|Todd Clements (AM)
