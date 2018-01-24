OMG – 14yrs Old Dies During Surgery To Remove 10-Pound Tumor From His Face – Graphic

How Emanuel Zayas came to have a gigantic tumor on his face has remained a medical mystery. He was diagnosed with polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, which reportedly replaces bones with fibrous tissue.

At age 11, what physicians believed to be a pimple, turned out to be an ossifying fibroma- which has since grown into a 10-pound tumor. According to reports, the tumor began to affect Zayas’ breathing, as well as the bone structure of his face. He lived with the illness for years and in September 2017, a Miami specialist offered to assist in the removal of the large tumor after learning of the young boy’s story.

Cuban doctors had refused to perform the risky surgery on the boy. But hope came in the form of the Miami specialist, who works at UHealth-University of Miami Health System. He offered his assistance and the boy’s family flew out to Miami for the surgery.

Unfortunately, Zayas died in the wake of the 12-hour procedure.

“I am saddened by the fact that we are losing him and that the physiological stress of the surgery was apparently too much for his compromised anatomy,” the chief of oral and maxillofacial surgery for the University of Miami Health System said in a statement to the Herald.





“Our hopes of saving his life, and with that allowing him a better quality of life, were not realized.” “Our condolences and prayers for Emanuel’s family and the loss of a very brave young man,” Marx said, according to NBC 6. “Another angel has arrived in heaven.”







