Omokri: No other administration has destabilized Nigeria’s economy as the Buhari administration

A former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri says no other administration has destabilized Nigeria’s economy like the Buhari’s administration.

Reacting to President Buhari new year’s speech, Omokri lamented a situation where after 3 years in office instead of Buhari rolling out his achievements to Nigerians, he was still planning on what to do.

“Muhammadu Buhari has been president for over two and a half years. He has less than one and a half years to go,

“If by now he is still talking about ‘we are going to’ shouldn’t alarm bells ring in your mind? The man has spent more than half his term and he is not able to tell us what he has done in tangible terms. Instead, he is still telling us what he plans to do.”

Omokri accused Buhari of lying to Nigerians and urge him to take responsibilities as the Minister of Petroleum resources and fix the ongoing fuel crisis. He advised the President to prepare to go back home in 2019 and tend to his 150 cows that somehow never increase in number.

“Then the president characteristically threatened oil marketers and again characteristically, blamed them for the fuel scarcity that occurred during the Yuletide.

“This is so typical of Muhammadu Buhari. Failure to take responsibility. The man is the minister of petroleum. The buck should stop at his table.

“Nigerians will notice how he failed to address the revelations that he, who had spent years discrediting fuel subsidy and alleging that Jonathan and his government used that policy to scam Nigerians, had been secretly and illegally paying fuel subsidy, currently at ₦26.40 per litre.

“And then the man goes on to lie that power generation has ramped up to 7,000 megawatts (MW) forgetting that previous administrations before him set up the Nigerian Electricity System Operator which is statutorily required to publish the verifiable amount of power generated in Nigeria,

“Now, according to the Nigerian Electricity System Operator, the amount of power generated in Nigeria is 4,108MW. I deal with facts and I have an unimpeachable reputation for the facts.

“If any member of the Buhari administration can contradict the data from their own government agency, Nigerian Electricity System Operator, I make a public vow to apologize to President Buhari in a full page advertisement in a nationally read newspaper.

“The fact is that President Muhammadu Buhari lied! But the greatest insult from President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year address was when he said “The government is slowly stabilizing the economy.

“Really? No other administration has destabilised Nigeria’s economy as the Buhari administration.

“Under Buhari the nation’s currency shed 75% of its value and moved from ₦199 to $1 on the day he took over to ₦365 to $1 today. We had the unenviable record of being named the fourth worst performing currency in the world by Bloomberg in 2017.

“Inflation, which was at single digit rate on the unfortunate day Buhari was sworn in on May 29, 2015, is now at 15.91%.

“Taking everything he said during the broadcast, the least you could say is that the President engaged in lying on a mass scale. Lying and responsibility avoidance.

“The conclusion is that Nigeria is going to see the same old same old under Buhari in 2018. If problems arise, he will look for who to blame rather than look for a solution.

“The best thing this nation can do is to pray that this nightmare comes to an end in 2019 and the President can go and tend to his 150 cows that somehow never increase in number.”

