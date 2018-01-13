 Omoku massacre: Okotubo reveals how Don Waney gathered them to plan mass killing – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Omoku massacre: Okotubo reveals how Don Waney gathered them to plan mass killing
The Nigerian police has revealed the steps it took in arresting Desmond Okotubo, a kidnap kingpin and one of the top followers of late Don Waney. The police also said Okotubo revealed how Don Waney gathered them and briefed them on the New Year attack
DON WANEY: The Rise and fall of a KINGPINNew Telegraph Newspaper
We were all armed with AK47 rifles to waste residents of Omoku – Don Waney's deputyTheNewsGuru
IG sets up panel to fish out suspects behind Rivers killingNigerian Observer

