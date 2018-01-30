 Omotola Jalade Is A Beauty To Behold As She Gears Up For 40th Birthday – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Omotola Jalade Is A Beauty To Behold As She Gears Up For 40th Birthday – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Omotola Jalade Is A Beauty To Behold As She Gears Up For 40th Birthday
Information Nigeria
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shared some of her sweet-looking photos on her Instagram page leaving her fans in awe. Screen queen and Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has wowed her fans after sharing stunning photos of herself looking ever young
Omotola Jalade Looks Gorgeous In New PhotosNaija News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.