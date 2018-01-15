 #Omotola4Point0! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to celebrate 40th Birthday with 5-day Event – BellaNaija | Nigeria Today
#Omotola4Point0! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to celebrate 40th Birthday with 5-day Event – BellaNaija

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment


#Omotola4Point0! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to celebrate 40th Birthday with 5-day Event
Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde will be turning 40 on the 7th of February and to celebrate her new age, the award-winnning actress will be having a five-day event. The event will kick off from the 7th and will run until the
Omotola Jalade greets 40th birthday with five-day eventThe Punch

