#Omotola4Point0! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to celebrate 40th Birthday with 5-day Event – BellaNaija
|
BellaNaija
|
#Omotola4Point0! Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde to celebrate 40th Birthday with 5-day Event
BellaNaija
Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde will be turning 40 on the 7th of February and to celebrate her new age, the award-winnning actress will be having a five-day event. The event will kick off from the 7th and will run until the …
Omotola Jalade greets 40th birthday with five-day event
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!