On Funke Akindele and Avengers – Infinity War, our best tweet so far

The queen of Jenifa diary, Funke Akindele is set to play a role as one of the black panther’s guards in Avengers – Infinity war.

Here are some of our best appreciation tweets, congratulations, Funke Akindele, soar higher

It was a parody 5 years ago, now it’s happening. Funke Akindele is in the new Avengers! pic.twitter.com/BJRMtaE8AF — LoluOlateru (@LoluOlateru) January 10, 2018

How Nigerians will step into worldwide cinemas to watch Avengers infinity war Becos of who? Bcos of Funke Akindele pic.twitter.com/DlnRyAyZjd — Jèfé Juān Jọsé (@Jefe_says) January 10, 2018

This life is just very funny. One would have thought Genevieve, Kate Henshaw and the likes stood a higher chance at breaking into HollyWood, but see Funke Akindele, see God! — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) January 10, 2018

Funke Akindele to star in Avengers – The infinity war. Nigeria is blessed 😀 From Davido to Wizkid to Burna Boy to Skales to Patoranking to Yung L to Funke Akindele to everyone putting Nigeria on the map, we appreciate you. — Based on Logistics (@Iam_Abdulaxis) January 10, 2018

Nigerians gotta show out en masse for Black Panther. We gotta be in there screaming “omo re bii custard! You’re not a baaaastard!” every time Funke Akindele comes on screen. #BlackPantherMovie — #MrKampari (@TheFolarin) January 10, 2018

From “I need to know” to “Jenifa” to “The Avengers” From Ayetoro to the World Hardwork puts you where good luck can find you. Congratulations to Funke Akindele on this achievement pic.twitter.com/9EHgp2GnK3 — Elvis Tunde ⚓ (@Tunnyking) January 10, 2018

Funke Akindele will be the only reason I would be watching Avengers infinity war on time. Even though naa 3 or 4 times dey show her – I Don belle full. — #TechSummitOgun18 (@ogbeni_opa) January 10, 2018

