 On Funke Akindele and Avengers – Infinity War, our best tweet so far | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

On Funke Akindele and Avengers – Infinity War, our best tweet so far

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in Entertainment, Lead, News, Nollywood | 0 comments

On Funke Akindele and Avengers – Infinity War, our best tweet so far

The queen of Jenifa diary, Funke Akindele is set to play a role as one of the black panther’s guards in Avengers – Infinity war.

Here are some of our best appreciation tweets, congratulations, Funke Akindele, soar higher

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.