Ondo PDP begins recall process of lawmaker, knocks Buhari on reelection bid

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter, has begun the recall process of the Federal lawmaker representing Ile-Oluji Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, Mayowa Akinfolarin, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The South Senatorial District leaders of the party took the decision at a meeting held in Akure yesterday, also replacing their chairman, Deborah Ajimuda with an acting chairman.

The state pioneer PDP chairman, Jacob Gbakinro, lamented that the party has been inactive for the past three years and required urgent repositioning. The stakeholders then appointed a former council Chairman from Ilaje LGA, Tola Alabere, to replace Ajimuda, who hails from the same council. They expressed concerns over the economic situation, fuel scarcity, recurrent herdsmen attack and several challenges bedeviling the nation, urging Nigerians to vote out APC and President Buhari in 2019. Describing the present state of the nation as “rudderless,” the leaders enjoined Nigerians to abandon the ruling APC and embrace PDP.

Olafeso, who justified their action, said, “We are starting a process of recall for Akinfolarin who called all PDP leaders evil and that he has actually gone on a journey for political survival. We would see who is evil at the end.”

