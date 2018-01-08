Ondo PDP to recall Rep for defecting to APC

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State weekend hinted of plans to begin the recall process of the Federal lawmaker representing Ile -Oluji Oke -Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency, Mayowa Akinfolarin, for defecting to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Convener of the meeting, who is the South West national chairman, Chief Eddy Olafeso said: “We are starting a process of recall for Akinfolarin, for calling all PDP leaders evil, and that he has actually gone on a journey for political survival. We would see who is evil at the end.

“We detest that. He took our sweat and blood, and walked away, and thinks he can pee on our heads? We are going to challenge him and recall him. He took the mandate of the people and walked away with it.”

Olafeso said that the leaders would hinge on the political strength of the district as the “bastion of PDP in the state,” to deal with all its representatives who dumped PDP for APC.

He berated the lawmaker for describing PDP members as evil, saying it was a slur on the integrity of all the members of the party.

“To compare in terms of capacity and intellectualism, who can Mayowa compete with here among the people that are seated? He will hear from us, now that he says we are evil, we will make him the evil person.

