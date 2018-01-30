One killed, 46 arrested as OPC factions clash in Ibadan



The Oyo State police command yesterday said 46 suspects have been arrested in connection with the mêlée that broke out at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan in the early hours of the day.

At least one person has been killed and many others injured in a clash between two factions of Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) in Oke-Ado, which broke out as early as 6:45a.m., leaving many people injured.

Eyewitness said the factions clashed over the control of the area, with several shops and offices looted. Many vehicles were also destroyed. “Many vehicle owners driving through the area had to abandon their vehicles and ran to safety.

“The hoodlums shot into the air to scare people away. We don’t know the motive behind the fight, but we heard that they were fighting over the control of the area. We also heard that the fight was between New Era faction of OPC and another group loyal to Aare Gani Adams’ faction,” the source said.

Public Relations Officer of the command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, said the Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the fight and that peace had been restored. He, however, did not confirm if the fight was between rival OPC groups.He said: “Forty-six suspects have been arrested already. Normalcy has since been restored following prompt deployment of policemen to the scene. The CP, Abiodun Odude, personally visited the scene where he assured residents of adequate protection. He has directed that the CIID should commence discreet investigation into the incident.”

In the struggle that affected many areas like Oke-Bola, Imalefalaafia, Liberty road, and Anfaani, it was gathered to be fallout of misunderstanding between New Era faction of OPC and another group loyal to Otunba Gani Adams. A resident of the area who refused to mention his name told newsmen that the chairman of one of the groups living along Oke-Ado market area towards Oke-Bola had misunderstanding with some members of the opposing camp at a party at the weekend.

The source said: “Though there are several angles to the perennial crises along Oke-Ado axis, but this particular one is purely between two factional OPC groups. At the weekend, a state chairman living around Oke-Ado went to a party and accused a member of the other faction of not paying homage to him. This accusation resulted into confrontations between the two groups, each justifying their stand.

“Surprisingly, on that occasion, the two factions used dangerous weapons to press home their demands. The New Era group seems to have upper hand. So, by weekend, the other group unleashed their strength on the New Ear group, hitting them down to Oredein, Akuro down areas. As I learnt, early this morning, the New Era group determined to revenge waged war straight to the state chairman’s domain, decided to strike.”

