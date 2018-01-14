Onuesoke faults statement on Atiku

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke,has joined other social commentators to challenge the claim by Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar did not make tangible contributions to the 2015 presidential campaign of the party.

Onuesoke, contradicting the claim, said Atiku did not only contribute 45 percent of the efforts to the election of President Muhammadu Buhari but also gave out his vast media arsenal to the party to use.

The PDP chieftain, who made the statement while welcoming members of the Ward2ward group of the PDP in Delta State, led by Mrs. Felicia Suleiman, to his palatial office in Warri, described the governor’s statement as the height of ingratitude to Atiku who, according to him, El-Rufai rode on his back to prominence.

“Who did not know that Atiku was behind the success of El-Rufai? It is on record that as Vice President, Atiku personally made El-Rufai to head the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE, which he rode to lime light.”

The post Onuesoke faults statement on Atiku appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

