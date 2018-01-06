Onuesoke lambasts Dankwambo over arrest of Atiku’s supporter

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Former Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has lambasted Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State over the alleged harassment and arrest of the State Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, ACF, Mr. Ibrahim Bage.

Onuesoke, who is the National Director, Media & Publicity of Atiku Care Foundation described the governor’s alleged use of officials of Department of State Service, DSS to intimidate and arrest officials and members of the ACF in the State as barbaric and unlawful.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Stanley Efe, Onuesoke said: “Governor Dankwambo’s actions are inimical to the tenets of democracy for freedom of association as enshrined in our constitution as a Nation”

“I condemn this action in his entirety and call on Nigerians to come out and voice their displeasure over this dictatorial actions of Governor Dankwambo of Gombe State.

“I also call on the DSS and other security agencies in the Country not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians who go about terrorising innocent and law abiding citizens”.

