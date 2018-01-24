Oodua Festival: Ooni, Adams, others preach unity in Yorubaland

Ile-ife—THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has expressed confidence in the ability of the new Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams, to unite the Yorubaland.

Oba Adeyeye spoke Wednesday at the grand finale of the 2018 edition of the Oodua festival, in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Declaring the event open, the Ife monarch also urged other Yoruba Obas, sons and daughters of the race to support Adams’ quest for peace across the nation.

He said Aare Adams has, in the past had shown unequaled commitments to the promotion of culture and traditions, through the Olokun Festival Foundation.

Adams, who had earlier visited the Ooni in his palace, said it is the tradition of the group to pay a courtesy call to the palace.

He described Adams as the symbol of unity of the Yoruba, saying: “It is pertinent for all sons and daughters to support him.”

In his speech, he said: “This event was the first public outing since I was installed the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. It is a new dawn, the journey to unite the Yoruba race has begun in earnest, I urge all Yoruba sons and daughters to join me in my vision and commitment to unite the Yoruba race, this is not too big and we can all make it a reality.”

“Our quest to seek peace and unity in our land is incomplete if we fail to appreciate the roles of our foremost Obas, particularly, the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin of Oyo for the roles at different forums to promote the Yoruba race”, he said.

