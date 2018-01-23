 Ooni of Ife reveals Adam & Eve were Black People created in Ife | WATCH | Nigeria Today
Ooni of Ife reveals Adam & Eve were Black People created in Ife | WATCH

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa, News | 0 comments

The Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has shed light on the connection between the creation of humans and Yoruba people. Creation started at Ife, the Ooni said, and Garden of Eden is located in Ife. The Yoruba people are the first descendant, he said, as Adam and Eve were black people created in Ife. He […]

