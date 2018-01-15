OPEC Early Exit Gains Popularity Among Banks as Oil Hits $70 – Bloomberg
OPEC Early Exit Gains Popularity Among Banks as Oil Hits $70
Bloomberg
As oil rallies to a three-year high near $70 a barrel, the view that OPEC and its partners will end their supply cuts early is spreading. Citigroup Inc., Societe Generale SA, and JMorgan Chase & Co. predict the coalition of oil producers may begin …
Oil trades near 3-year high as OPEC affirms cuts
Rising Oil Prices Unlikely to Unlock Spare OPEC Capacity
Oil stays near $70 highs, but analysts warn of red flags
