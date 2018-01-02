OPEC, non-OPEC, others set for Nigeria’s NIPS – Project Director – Vanguard
|
OPEC, non-OPEC, others set for Nigeria's NIPS – Project Director
Vanguard
The Federal Government of Nigeria has started making concerted efforts targeted at attracting foreign and local investors to invest in the nation's oil and gas industry. In this interview with Udeme Akpan, Mr. James Shindi, the Project Director of the …
Oil costs rise as decrease crude shares counter hovering US output
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!