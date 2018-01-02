OPEC, non-OPEC, others set for Nigeria’s NIPS – Project Director

The Federal Government of Nigeria has started making concerted efforts targeted at attracting foreign and local investors to invest in the nation’s oil and gas industry. In this interview with Udeme Akpan, Mr. James Shindi, the Project Director of the first edition of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), an African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference (APTC) holding in Abuja from February 19 – 23, 2018, spoke on a wide range of issues. Below are excerpts.

Can you tell us about the forth coming Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, an African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference?

As part of the on-going reforms in the sector and as a contribution to the Nigerian and African Oil and Gas Industry, the Federal Government took a formal position to stage an annual National Resource event with all the relevant government backing and which will create the perfect platform for cross pollination of ideas at the highest levels, networking, business and local content development, government to business, business to business, government to government and other linkages while promoting Nigeria as a business and tourism destination to the global energy community.

The event will be run on a PPP basis and be self-funding which explains why the government undertook an international competitive bidding process to select a partner to work with on terms, which the government set out. These are very strict terms but they ensure that the partnership works and all parties deliver on their roles and responsibilities.

In your opinion, how committed is the government to the successful holding of this important event?

The government has demonstrated adequate commitment to this event. For instance, the Federal Executive Council has already granted approval for the event to take place. The government has also through the Vice president; Professor Yemi Osinbajo unveiled the event in the presence of 19 Ministers of Petroleum who attended the extra-ordinary meeting of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) earlier this year.

The support from the government has been fantastic. There are regular planning meetings, which involve all the government agencies under the Ministry, including the Nigerian national Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Petroleum Equalisation Fund, PEF, Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA, Petroleum Technology Development Fund, PTDF and Petroleum Technology Institute, PTI.

There are also wider consultations with other agencies outside the Ministry of Petroleum to ensure that the event goes well. The government has also officially invited other governments to attend, including National Oil Companies from both the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and non-OPEC member. The aim is to make this event a global reference point for energy related discourse globally.

Why should stakeholders come to Nigeria for this event?

As Africa’s largest and most influential oil producer, Nigeria has continued to play a leading role in the global energy space and this event creates another outlet for Nigeria to lead the way in Africa’s response to the various challenges facing the oil and gas industry. The nation is blessed with huge oil and gas reserves, favourable policies and attractive incentives to attract and retain serious investors.

What will likely be of particular interest in the business conference side of the show?

From all indications, companies will get a unique opportunity to create business linkages, market their goods and services directly to decision makers from around the globe. It will also be an opportunity for companies to re-affirm their market presence and further demonstrate their commitment to the Nigerian and Africa’s oil and gas industry.

From the government’s point of view, this event will enable them glean ideas and feedback from operators in the industry because the event is deliberately designed to be more than just another talk show. The aim is to discuss topical issue, offer recommendations which can be tracked so that in another 12 months when we gather again, it is easy to assess where we were back then, where we are at present and where we could likely be over short, medium and long term.

What will make the exhibition different from others?

The global nature of the exhibition stands it out as unique in its own right. Furthermore, the oil and gas Industry is facing unique challenges today. Some of which haven’t been seen before. A lot of this exhibition will focus on technological breakthroughs and how current and future technologies can be used to deal with some of these challenges.

How optimistic are you on the acceptability of this event to the Upstream oil and gas players locally and globally?

In every country where oil and gas is produced, success of the industry or its failure has always been down to how strong partnerships develop and is maintained between the public and private sectors. This event has given both the public and private sectors an even deeper sense of working together and this confidence will only grow over time. There is absolutely no doubt that going forward, these partnerships will only deepen.

What are the responses of mid-stream and downstream oil and gas operators?

The responses have been extremely positive and the feedback we are getting on a daily basis is very encouraging. Things can only get better now on.

What are the issues to be debated at NIPS 2018 and expected outcome?

NIPS is going to be more than just another talk show. Recommendations from this event will be fed straight back into the government mechanisms and be tracked over the short, medium and long terms. Some of the key areas of focus will be the Niger Delta and Environment, present and future collaborations, current and future trends in the industry, including global policy shifts, Nigeria and Africa as emerging gas producers and technological breakthroughs, both for cost reduction, efficiencies and for lower emissions.

The post OPEC, non-OPEC, others set for Nigeria's NIPS – Project Director appeared first on Vanguard News.

