Open letter to Speaker Dogara on internal wrangling among committees

I deem it necessary to state from the onset of this open letter to the Number 4 Citizen, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara that the intent of this short-piece should not in any way linked to the phenomenal letters being chunked out by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo though coincidental and essential specifically to address the internal wrangling among the Standing Committees and Ad-hoc Committees initiated by Selection Committee chaired by your humble self, and endorsed by the House. I wish to say without mincing words that, the multiplicity of these committees and bulkanisation of committees which ought to be sectoral have become so unhealthy and confusing.

Imagine, one Minister appearing before five committees on same issues?

To drive home my point, Mr. Speaker, who among the two Standing Committees on Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption is saddled with the responsibility of handling the budget of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Matters Commission (ICPC) knowing full well that the two agencies perform similar functions! It is evident that the duplicity of functions of quite a number of the existing Standing Committees has contributed to the poor and slow performance of the engine room of the Lower Chamber.

Just last week, the same investigation being conducted by the Standing Committee on Telecommunications chaired by Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi is also being handled concurrently by the Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Hon. Ahmed Abu! Let me being to your notice that all is not well with the Standing Committees on Justice, Judiciary and Federal Courts and FCT Courts! This is a sectoral affair that a Standing Committee can handle to say the least! Sir, I was privileged to attend one of the session, where some private sector operators protested over the duplicity and confusing state of affairs within the system. Perhaps you are not aware, similar imbroglio is playing out among the Standing Committees Aside the high operating cost, how many of these multitudinous

Committees are functioning? I recall that you presided over plenary session prior to the Christmas recess, where some Standing Committees were stripped of their functions on some bills referred to them over two years without action.

Just last week Sir, another set of Standing Committees were also discharged of their functions for the same reasons! Then what is the justification for the multiplicity? A former Clerk of the House of Representatives, last week at the retreat organised for the House of

Representatives in Kaduna alluded to some justifications for the multiplicity, including political reason. But with the present scenario, attention should be given to efficiency and deliverables! Go for value and quality not quantity, we are in an era of prudence and cutting waste! So much legislative man-hours are being wasted when we can get the best from the few who are dedicated to their calling as representatives of the people.

Mr. Speaker, I wish to inform you that some of the bills such as: Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (Amendment) bill, 2015; Kidney Transplant bill, 2015; Commodities Exchange bill, 2015; Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan Bill 2015; Nigerian Postal Commission Bill, 2015 stocked with these committees are economic and industrialisation legislative frameworks and critical to the survival of ordinary Nigerians who cannot afford overseas medical treatment.

Kindly indulge my decision to isolate and distinguish one of the best performing Standing Committees chaired by Rt. Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta; it is the House Committee on Public Petitions. By all standards, Nkem-Abonta and few members stay into midnight attending to petitions! It is however appalling that some Standing Committees have not conveyed one meeting over 30 months of the 8th session of the House of Representatives. I’m aware they get their monthly imprest for doing nothing! I took time out to look through some of the bills and committees. Below is the details: Before proceeding on the Christmas/New Year recess, the Speaker had discharged some inefficient Standing Committees of continuing with the consideration of 19 bills which had scaled through second reading. The resolution was passed following the observation that the “committees are yet to present reports on the bills contrary to the provisions of Order 17 Rule 3(g) of the Standing Orders of the House which provides that: any matter referred to any committees shall be treated within 30 days otherwise the committee shall stand discharged after 60 days and the matter committed to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.”

The affected standing committees are: Reform Government Institutions; Housing; Solid Minerals; Tertiary Education and Services; FCT;

Healthcare Services; Justice; Commerce; Defence; Finance; Health Institutions; Interior and Human Rights. They are: Freedom of

Information Act (amendment) bill, 2015; Federal Land Registry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act (amendment) bill, 2015; Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act (Amendment) bill, 2015; Nigerian Police

Academy Act (Amendment) bill, 2015; FCT Trust Fund (Establishment, etc) bill, 2015; Kidney Transplant bill, 2015; Commodities Exchange bill, 2015 and Interpretation Act (Amendment) bill, 2015. Others include: FCT College of Agriculture (Establishment, etc) bill, 2015; FCT University of Science and Technology, Abaji (Establishment) bill, 2015; Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria bill, 2016; Survey Coordination Act (amendment) bill, 2016; National Institute of Credit Administration (Establishment) bill, 2016; National Eye Centre bill, 2016; Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Act (amendment) bill, 2016; Immigration Act (amendment) bill, 2016; Border Patrol Agents bill, 2016 and Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Law Enforcement

and Administration Act (amendment) bill, 2016.

In a related development, Emmanuel Orker-Jev, chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, during last Thursday’s plenary, also urged the House to discharge 15 standing committees of the bills which were read a Second time separately between 2015 and 2016 and referred to them, pursuant to Order 17, Rule 3(g) of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives. The affected committees are: Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters; Industry; Telecommunications; Tertiary Education and Services; Healthcare Services; Defense, Customs and Excise, National Security and Intelligence, and Police Affairs; Justice; Commerce; Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values; Ports, Harbours and Waterways; Banking and Currency.

The bills are: Satellite Towns Development Agency Bill, 2015; Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan Bill 2015; Nigerian Postal Commission Bill, 2015; Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015;

National Primary Healthcare Development Agency Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015; Emergency Communication Bill, 2015; Security Services Welfare Infrastructural Development Commission Bill, 2015 and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. Others include: Miscellaneous Offences Act (Amendment) Bill,

2015; Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Bill, 2015; Broadcasting Practitioners Bill, 2015; Security and Intelligence (Compulsory

Inclusion in Secondary Schools Syllabus) Bill, 2015; Nigeria Insurance Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015; Presidential (Transition) Bill, 2015; National Population Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015; Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015; National Inland Waterways Authority Bill, 2015 and National Broadcasting Commission Act (Amendment) Bill, 2015. To this end, the House resolved to “discharge the Committees above mentioned from the bills referred to them and commit same to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.” Mr. Speaker, the time to act is now!

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

