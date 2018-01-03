Oppose My Husband And Risk God’s Wrath- Governor Ayo Fayose’s Wife
Mrs, Feyisetan Fayose, wife of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has said those who oppose her husband’s decisions, risk the wrath of God. According to a statement issued by her Special Assistant (Media), Gbenga Ariyibi, Mrs. Fayose said this in Ado Ekiti during the New Year’s thanksgiving service. Mrs Fayose claimed that God had revealed […]
The post Oppose My Husband And Risk God’s Wrath- Governor Ayo Fayose’s Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.
