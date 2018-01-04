Opposition calls for leadership on free higher education – Mail & Guardian
Opposition calls for leadership on free higher education
Two opposition parties – the DA and the IFP – have called on government to provide leadership amid fears that chaos would break out once universities open for registration. The fears come in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's announcement of free …
Universities Insist They Were Not Consulted On Free Higher Education
CATCH IT LIVE: 2018 university registration briefing
