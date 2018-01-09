Oprah 2020? Democrats Swing From Giddy to Skeptical at the Prospect – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Oprah 2020? Democrats Swing From Giddy to Skeptical at the Prospect
New York Times
WASHINGTON — With a booming speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, Oprah Winfrey, the billionaire media entrepreneur and former television talk-show host, launched a thousand fantasies for Democrats: Of a historic campaign to put a black …
Prospect of President Winfrey thrills Dems
From Reagan to Trump, and maybe Oprah, US celebrity politicians abound
If she runs, Oprah could dominate the Democratic field in 2020
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!