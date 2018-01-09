 Oprah for US President 2020? This is what people are saying | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oprah for US President 2020? This is what people are saying

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in United States, World | 0 comments

Oprah for US President 2020? This is what people are saying

Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime award at 75th Annual Golden globes has inspired millions of America. (If you have not read the speech, click here)

In the past 10 hours, there have been over 102 thousand messages on social media in support of her aspiration.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Here are some of them crafted for your pleasure:

Oprah Winfrey is giving her State of the Union address at the Golden Globes. #GoldenGlobes #Oprah

— Serema W. (@SeremaW) January 8, 2018

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.