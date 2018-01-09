Oprah for US President 2020? This is what people are saying
Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech after receiving a lifetime award at 75th Annual Golden globes has inspired millions of America. (If you have not read the speech, click here)
In the past 10 hours, there have been over 102 thousand messages on social media in support of her aspiration.
Here are some of them crafted for your pleasure:
Oprah Winfrey is giving her State of the Union address at the Golden Globes. #GoldenGlobes #Oprah
— Serema W. (@SeremaW) January 8, 2018
My husband voted for George HW Bush (once) and George W Bush (twice) and just said, “I’d vote for #Oprah for President.” #goldenglobes
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 8, 2018
As I sit here in tears…I have never ever seen such a speech. @Oprah, my friend. Please run for President. This world needs more of THAT. WOW.
— Billy Gilman (@BillyGilman) January 8, 2018
I mean, it’s been fun to joke about Oprah running for president, but that speech really was presidential. That was phenomenal, even by her standards.#GoldenGlobes #TimesUp
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 8, 2018
I’ll only vote for Oprah as president if she names Frances McDormand as White House spokesperson #GoldenGlobes
— Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 8, 2018
Can someone make Oprah president please
— Jo Boaler (@joboaler) January 8, 2018
The 46th President of the United States currently speaking.#GoldenGlobes #TimesUp #Oprah
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) January 8, 2018
This was a Democratic National Convention speech. #goldenglobes #oprah
— Kate Casey (@KateCasey) January 8, 2018
Why this massive #Oprah2020 moment?
Because Oprah is the antithesis of Trump: A well-spoken, incredibly smart & confident black woman, who energizes people not with hatred & anger, but with hope & vision. When we hear her speak, it reminds us of who we can be as a country.
— Like, Totally Stable Genius (@dvorakoelling) January 8, 2018
Dear Lord in heaven, please let this happen #Oprah2020
— michelle visage (@michellevisage) January 8, 2018
