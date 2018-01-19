 OPSH recovers rustled cows, assures residents of safety, security | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

OPSH recovers rustled cows, assures residents of safety, security

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

OPERATION Safe Haven, OPSH, deployed to restore law and order in Plateau, Bauchi and Southern Kaduna yesterday said it had recovered some of the cattle rustled in Plateau State. OPSH in a statement signed by Brigadier Gen. AM Bello for commander of OPSH read that “our attention has been drawn to some newspaper articles reporting […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.