‘Orders from above,’ SARS attacks a Writer

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode shared a story of how SARS attacked a family, Mr Dan who wrote an article on the President.

Kayode said the family was attacked around 4 a.m this morning, fired bullets in the air to scare the family and took along with them Mr Dan and his brother.

According to Femi, the wife called him to share the story.

Sharing the news on Social Media, Femi wrote :

“Just got call from wife of London-based Daniel Elombah of http://Elombah.com . She told me that at 4.00am this morning SARS operatives stormed their home, fired bullets in the air,terrorised their family,threatened to kill them and whisked away Dan and his brother Tim….1/2 . When the SARS operatives were asked why they were doing all this they responded by saying that they were acting on “orders from above” and that it was because Dan had written an article which was critical of Buhari.What a way to start the new year!Pl pray for Dan and family.”

