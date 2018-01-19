 Organiser of Satire Festival sets ‘Youth and Electoral’ agenda for 2018 | Nigeria Today
Organiser of Satire Festival sets ‘Youth and Electoral’ agenda for 2018

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Politics

CIVICS Art Table, TACT, organiser of Nigeria’s first ever Satire Festival, has unveiled its theme for this year, adopting 2018 as Nigeria’s “Year of The Youth”. In a statement made available to the Nigerian Pilot, TACT said that, in keeping with this theme, it would advocate the inclusion of a measurable and significant youth component […]

