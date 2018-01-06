 Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS) | Nigeria Today
Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS)

Nigerian Singer, Oritsefemi celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday 5th January 2018 in grand style as he gifted himself a brand new Peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate his special day.

He shared Photos and video of his new ride on social media with caption;

“Fresh new bae”

See Photo and Video Below;

 

