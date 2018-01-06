Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS)

Nigerian Singer, Oritsefemi celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday 5th January 2018 in grand style as he gifted himself a brand new Peugeot 307 convertible to celebrate his special day.

He shared Photos and video of his new ride on social media with caption;

“Fresh new bae”

See Photo and Video Below;

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Jan 5, 2018 at 11:47am PST

The post Oritsefemi Acquires A Multi-Million Naira Peugeot 307 Convertible To Celebrate Birthday (PHOTOS) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

