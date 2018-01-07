 Oritsefemi Celebrates His Birthday In Style As Fans Sprays Him Money (Photos/Video) | Nigeria Today
Oritsefemi Celebrates His Birthday In Style As Fans Sprays Him Money (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

VIDEO: Fans Spays Oritse Femi Money As He Celebrates His 33rd Birthday Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer,Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele, popularly known by his first name Oritse Femi was born on January 5, 1985 in Ajegunle, Lagos State. He, the third child of his mother, was raised in a polygamous family of 25 and hails from the […]

