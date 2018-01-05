Oritshefemi’s Wife, Nabila Fash Pens A Heartfelt Message To Celebrate Husband’s Birthday (READ)

Today 5th January 2018, Nigerian Singer, Oritshefemi turns a year older and his wife, Nabila Fash shared a heartfelt message to celebrate him on his special day.

Nabila Fash who got married to Oritshefemi December last year took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her husband with a lovely caption.

She wrote;

“Happy Birthday OLUWAFEMI. I’m blessed to call you my husband. I’m glad I see beyond what others see. No matter the storm, you will overcome, because you are destined for greatness. Continue to show love, that’s who you are, don’t let anyone/anything change that. I’m excited about the amazing things, the Lord has in store for you. Now, go out there and rule, cos you are a leader. Happy Birthday my darling husband, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele I love you #OurBirthday #JanuaryBaby #Jan5 #MyHeart #MrO”

See Photo Below;

Happy Birthday to the Musican Taliban!! Drop Your Birthday Wishes

The post Oritshefemi’s Wife, Nabila Fash Pens A Heartfelt Message To Celebrate Husband’s Birthday (READ) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

