Ortom confirms 20 dead in Benue attack

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has confirmed at least 20 people dead after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked communities in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state between Monday and Tuesday. Ortom disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security Meeting. He said that out of the number of […]

