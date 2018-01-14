Ortom Imposes Dusk To Dawn Okada Ban As Fresh Riot Erupts In Makurdi

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Markurdi Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday imposed a dusk to down ban on okada riders following fresh crisis that erupted in the state capital, Makurdi. Has condemned the protests in parts of the state capital and directed the state commissioner of Police to restore order in the affected places. The governor […]

The post Ortom Imposes Dusk To Dawn Okada Ban As Fresh Riot Erupts In Makurdi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

