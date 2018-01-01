 Ortom Promises Prompt Payment of Salaries – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Ortom Promises Prompt Payment of Salaries
THISDAY Newspapers
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured workers in the state of prompt payment of salaries in 2018. The governor made the statement in his new year goodwill message to Benue people yesterday in Makurdi. He said despite the recession earlier in
