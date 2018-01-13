Ortom speaks on Makurdi protests, orders police to restore order

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the protests in parts of the state capital and directed the State Commissioner of Police to restore order in the affected places. The Governor appealed to residents to remain calm and report any breach of peace to security agencies for necessary action. A statement by Tahav Agerzua SA […]

