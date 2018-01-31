Ortom to Defence minister: ‘You are adding salt to our injuries’

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom has slammed the minister of defence Manir Dan Ali over statements he made concerning the New Year day attacks in the state. The minister had blamed the attacks on the enactment of the anti-grazing law in the state.

Ortom in an interview with journalists said it was disappointing that a soldier of Dan AlI’s caliber will utter such statements given his high ranking position in the Nigerian Army.

“I heard and I saw the Minister of Defence after their security meeting. While briefing the Press, he said it was the law prohibiting open grazing that brought the killings in Benue State. I saw that and I said to myself, it cannot be the Minister of Defence.

“Somebody who worked and retired from the army after attaining the rank of a General. This is someone who is a Minister, who is educated and has travelled far and wide round the globe. How could he say that?

“I was told that the Minister said that we should accommodate foreigners. What a country? Foreigners come in without valid papers and they come to take over your land and you surrender it to them? Minister, I will not do that in Benue State, we will not surrender our land,” he said.

He accused the subordinates of President Muhammadu Buhari of championing their selfish interests misinforming and misdirecting him instead of guiding him to do the right thing.

“Innocent people, pregnant women were slaughtered and a minister will come out and say this kind of thing; it is unfortunate, really unfortunate. But I want to send a message, that the God I serve lives. The God I serve is the God of justice for the poor and innocent. They can do whatever they like today because they have the power but God is our defence. We will continue to be law-abiding,” he said.

