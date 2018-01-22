Ortom to killers: For desecrating our land with blood, you will know no peace

Benue state governor Samuel Ortom today while receiving stakeholders who paid him a condolence visit over the recent killings in Benue state has proclaimed that all those involved as well as sponsors of the mayhem will henceforth know no peace.

A visibly sad Ortom said the blood of those 73 victims buried in mass graves will continue to fight for justice which he believes will be served in due course.

“Like i said during the memorial service, I will repeat it again, all those who failed to act on those letters that could have stopped the killings will one day account for the blood of our lost ones. They will account for the blood of those 73 victims buried in mass grave on the day of reckoning. Those pepetrartors and their sponsors will not know peace,” he said.

Although the Federal Government had claimed that Islamic State fighters were among the perpetrators of the Benue mayhem, the governor asked the Federal Government to not identify the Islamic state as being behind the killings, but should arrest and get them prosecuted.

He urged security agents deployed to the state in the wake of the crisis to be proactive and ensure they restore confidence in the Benue citizens, as regards their capability to curtail the situation.

“Our people were still harvesting their farm produce when the current crisis happened and we hope that the matter is resolved quickly so that they can return to their homes,” he said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

